56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) rose 25.4 percent to $5.93 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares gained 21 percent to $23.0516 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 EPS guidance.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) rose 20.4 percent to $14.7293 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) jumped 19.3 percent to $64.085 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) gained 18.6 percent to $13.36 after posting Q3 results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) climbed 18.1 percent to $9.40.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) rose 16.5 percent to $65.40 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 16.3 percent to $26.78.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) climbed 15.8 percent to $233.60 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) rose 15.3 percent to $16.87 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) jumped 14.6 percent to $42.66 following Q1 results.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 14.3 percent to $2.95.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 14.3 percent to $4.25 following Q3 results.
- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) climbed 14.2 percent to $7.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) climbed 14 percent to $5.70. Destination Maternity expects FY22 adjusted earnings of $1.20 to $1.60 per share, on sales of $450 million to $475 million.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 13.9 percent to $2.30.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) jumped 13.2 percent to $7.62. Spartan Motors shares fell 40.02 Wednesday after reporting Q3 results.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) surged 13 percent to $3.5599 after announcing oral presentation and five poster presentations at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) gained 12 percent to $11.25.
- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) rose 11.7 percent to $22.56 after Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) announced plans to buy the company in a $5.5 billion deal.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) shares climbed 11.5 percent to $10.63 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) gained 11.1 percent to $18.00 following Q3 earnings.
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) rose 10.8 percent to $3.68 after the company agreed to sell its Delaware Basin water infrastructure assets for $325 million.
- BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) shares rose 10.7 percent to $16.87 after the company reported a profit before tax of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) for the six months to end September 30 and raised its outlook for the full year.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) jumped 10.3 percent to $88.24 after announcing new cusatuzumab (ARGX-110) acute myeloid leukemia data.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 9.1 percent to $81.76 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 8.7 percent to $21.71 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised its 2018 forecast.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) rose 8.7 percent to $12.84 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 7.9 percent to $35.47. Smith & Nephew reported Q3 revenue of $1.17 billion.
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) gained 7.9 percent to $67.11 following Q3 earnings.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) jumped 7.1 percent to $2.83 after regaining compliance with NASDAQ's minimum closing bid price rule.
Losers
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dropped 21.7 percent to $11.20 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares declined 20 percent to $6.61 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) fell 17.9 percent to $15.65 following Q3 earnings.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) dropped 17.6 percent to $2.44.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) dipped 17 percent to $2.20 following Q2 results.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) dropped 17 percent to $31.89.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) shares fell 16.8 percent to $8.52 after the company announced plans to buy Newfield Exploration in a $5.5 billion deal.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dipped 16.8 percent to $17.895 following Q3 results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 16.4 percent to $3.11 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares dipped 16.4 percent to $7.17 after reporting Q3 results.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) dropped 16.1 percent to $87.25 following weak Q3 earnings.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) declined 14.8 percent to $8.10 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and issued a weak Q4 forecast.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) dropped 13.5 percent to $95.40 after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) dropped 13.5 percent to $38.95.
- Jones Energy Inc (NYSE: JONE) shares dipped 12.2 percent to $2.8001 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) fell 12.1 percent to $2.5050 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dipped 11.8 percent to $1.835.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11 percent to $7.320 after reporting pricing of its public offering of common stock.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) dipped 10.7 percent to $45.135 following Q3 earnings.
- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) fell 10.4 percent to $13.410 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 10.2 percent to $10.61 following a Q3 sales miss.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 9.7 percent to $4.8780.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 9.2 percent to $1.98 after jumping 67.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 7.3 percent to $2.62 after dropping 3.75 percent on Wednesday.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell 7 percent to $139.20 after reporting Q3 results.
