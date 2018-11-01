35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) rose 19 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its Delaware Basin water infrastructure assets for $325 million.
- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) rose 16.3 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) announced plans to buy the company in a $5.5 billion deal.
- BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) shares rose 11.9 percent to $17.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported a profit before tax of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) for the six months to end September 30 and raised its outlook for the full year.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) rose 11.4 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) rose 11.2 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) rose 11 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 10.1 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3.93 percent on Wednesday.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) rose 9.1 percent to $138.26 in pre-market trading after reporting an increase in third-quarter earnings.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 8 percent to $43.29 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 7.9 percent to $35.47 in pre-market trading. Smith & Nephew reported Q3 revenue of $1.17 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 7.4 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) rose 6.7 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) rose 6.2 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 5.6 percent to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised its 2018 forecast.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 5.5 percent to $6.43 in pre-market trading.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 5.7 percent to $79.28 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) rose 5.1 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 4.7 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after surging 58.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) rose 4.4 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) rose 4.4 percent to $43.32.
Losers
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) shares fell 17.5 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Earnings came in at $(0.54) on sales of $47.2 million.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 15.1 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 13.8 percent to $7.09 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of its public offering of common stock.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) shares fell 13.6 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy Newfield Exploration in a $5.5 billion deal.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 11 percent to $1.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 67.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 10.7 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.75 percent on Wednesday.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) fell 8.3 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) fell 7.3 percent to $31.33 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter sales miss.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 5.5 percent to $82.06 in pre-market trading after rising 2.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) fell 5 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 4.7 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading.
- Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) shares fell 4.5 percent to $25.85 in pre-market after announcing pricing of its secondary offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) fell 3.7 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.27 percent on Wednesday.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell 3.3 percent to $144.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) fell 3.2 percent to $17.32 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
