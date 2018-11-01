Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on Motor vehicle sales for October will be released today.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labour costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Markit manufacturing PMI for October is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.