A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) will release earnings today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Conference Board consumer confidence index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 50 points to 24,481, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 6.25 points to 2,649.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 7.75 points to 6,744.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.45 percent to trade at $76.99 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.40 percent to trade at $66.77 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.09 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.68 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.56 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.17 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.45 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.91 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.02 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.57 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Werner Enterprises shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $31.42 on Monday.

Breaking News