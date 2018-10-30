A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) will release earnings today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Conference Board consumer confidence index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 50 points to 24,481, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 6.25 points to 2,649.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 7.75 points to 6,744.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.45 percent to trade at $76.99 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.40 percent to trade at $66.77 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.09 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.68 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.56 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.17 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.45 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.91 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.02 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.57 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) from Sector Weight to Overweight.
Werner Enterprises shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $31.42 on Monday.
Breaking News
- Jubilant FoodWorks reported PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) as its new beverage partner for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) in India. The company ended its 20-year partnership withThe Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Monday.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.