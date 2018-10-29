Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Walmart's Jet.com Is Important For Blue Apron

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2018 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
Why Walmart's Jet.com Is Important For Blue Apron
Related APRN
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stronger than expected earnings lead stocks higher premarket (Seeking Alpha)

Meal delivery kit provider Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) struck an agreement with retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to sell its products online.

What Happened

Blue Apron's meal kits will be available for purchase in selection regions as of Monday on Walmart's Jet.com platform, the companies said in a press release. The partnership comes at a time when Jet.com is focusing on its recently launched City Grocery offering, which will now include a rotating selection of Blue Apron meals.

Jet.com consumers in most of New York City can order and receive a Blue Apron meal, along with everyday essentials and other merchandise, in the same day or the following day.

Why It's Important

Shares of Blue Apron rose higher by more than 15 percent Monday, but are still down from its IPO price near $5 per share. Blue April CEO Brad Dickerson said in the press release the partnership represents a new channel expansion and part of a strategy to broaden access to consumers.

Jet.com President Simon Belsham said the partnership is considered a "crucial part" of its strategy to offer valuable services that integrate into people's daily lives.

What's Next

Some of the initial food options available to Jet.com consumers to purchase include: steak with a side of pasta, beef and couscous, popcorn chicken with rice, and Italian farro bowl with vegetables.

Blue Apron traded around $1.30 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Is The Street Finding An Appetite For Blue Apron?

GabellI: Struggling Blue Apron Poised For $2.4B In Revenue

Posted-In: Brad Dickerson food Food Delivery JetNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT + APRN)

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Target Lays Down The E-Commerce Gauntlet, Offers Free Two-Day Shipping
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Food Supply Chains Need An Economic Incentive To Adopt Blockchain
Venmo, User Growth, Retail And Bank Partnerships: Analysts Discuss PayPal's Q3
Bank Earnings To The Rescue? Market Seeing Some Green After Strong Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on APRN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Is Electra Meccanica Vehicles And Why Is Its Stock Up 100%?