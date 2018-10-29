30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) rose 51.7 percent to $177.00 in pre-market trading. IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to acquire Red Hat in a $34 billion deal, including debt.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 47.2 percent to $2.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.39 percent on Friday.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares rose 44 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading after surging 24.96 percent on Friday.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 41.9 percent to $18.44 in pre-market trading after reporting a licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly for the development and commercialization of new medicines in cardio-metabolic disease, neurodegeneration and pain.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 27.1 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.84 percent on Friday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 18.7 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 19.61 percent on Friday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 18 percent to $1.97 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.79 percent on Friday.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 17.7 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 17.7 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after falling 3.73 percent on Friday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 10 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of TX-001HR: BIJUVA capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 9.8 percent to $46.00 after the company disclosed that bempedoic acid met safety and tolerability endpoints in a 52-week study.
- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) rose 9.1 percent to $14.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.08 percent on Friday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 8.5 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.96 percent on Friday.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 8.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9.06 percent on Friday.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 8.5 percent to $21.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.37 percent on Friday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 8.4 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.30 percent on Friday.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 7.2 percent to $29.21 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 6 percent to $40.98 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) rose 6 percent to $17.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.14 percent on Friday.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares rose 5.8 percent to $53.45 in pre-market trading.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 5.7 percent to $73.73 in pre-market trading after declining 7.80 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) fell 16.4 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 66.20 percent on Friday.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 16 percent to $14.91 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) fell 9.7 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares fell 6.2 percent to $16.07 in pre-market trading.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) shares fell 5.9 percent to $66.71 in pre-market trading.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 5 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 4.7 percent to $118.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Red Hat in a $34 billion deal, including debt.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares fell 4.6 percent to $3.50 in pre-market.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell 4.6 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
