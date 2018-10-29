Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Dow Futures Rise Over 100 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2018 7:19am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on personal income and consumer spending for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 106 points to 24,852, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 21.4 points to 2,691.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 73.5 points to 6,966.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.46 percent to trade at $77.26 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.41 percent to trade at $67.31 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.22 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 1.26 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 1.99 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.59 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.26 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.16 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.38 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 2.18 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 2.15 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $12.

Ford shares rose 3.23 percent to $9.27 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
  • IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to acquire Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) in a $34 billion deal, including debt.
  • Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.

