IPO Outlook For The Week: Banks And Biotechs

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates are expected, not confirmed, at time of publication.

BankFlorida (BFL) will issue 6.2 million shares between $10 and $11 Monday on the Nasdaq. Founded in 2007, the state-chartered community bank closed the last fiscal year with $3 million in revenue and a new loss of $200,000.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) will issue 3 million shares at $6 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) spinoff was formed in 2017 to develop cheaper alternatives to expensive treatments like H.P. Acthar gel and Xiaflex.

Orchard Rx Ltd (ORTX) will issue more than 13.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The London biotech company develops therapies for primary immune deficiencies, inherited metabolic disorders and beta-thalessemia.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Based in California, the biotech company applies its silicon-based DNA synthesis platform to clone genes, gene fragments and oligo pools.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) will issue 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The medtech company markets sacral neuromodulation technology for urinary and fecal dysfunction.

