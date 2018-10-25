60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) climbed 45.7 percent to $0.60 after the company reported a partnership with virtual and augmented reality company, The Glimpse Group.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares climbed 17.8 percent to $32.443 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares climbed 16.6 percent to $35.64 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) jumped 15.3 percent to $68.05 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 14.3 percent to $78.88 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) rose 14.3 percent to $131.42 after the company reported year-over-year Q3 EPS improvement and beat sales estimates.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) climbed 13.9 percent to $13.38.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) climbed 13.6 percent to $8.70 after the company cancelled its $25 million common stock offering.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 13.1 percent to $6.34 after declining 4.10 percent on Wednesday.
- MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) gained 12.5 percent to $107.02 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates.
- Materion Corporation (NASDAQ: MTRN) rose 12.5 percent to $56.83 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) climbed 11.8 percent to $15.34 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares gained 11.2 percent to $6.8799.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) rose 10.9 percent to $39.4801 following Q3 earnings.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 10.9 percent to $6.121.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 10.6 percent to $25.15 following Q2 earnings.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) jumped 10.1 percent to $125.55 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 9.5 percent to $72.24 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 9.5 percent to $11.50.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) shares surged 9.3 percent to $72.76 following Q3 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) surged 9.1 percent to $121.08.
- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) gained 9.1 percent to $56.86 following strong Q3 results.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) rose 8.6 percent to $43.09 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) shares jumped 8.5 percent to $59.83 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 8.3 percent to $2.22.
- CVR Refining, LP (NYSE: CVRR) shares gained 7.8 percent to $19.31 following Q3 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 7 percent to $5.135 after gaining 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) rose 6.7 percent to $130.46 after reporting profit for the third quarter.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) surged 6.6 percent to $19.79. Evercore ISI Group upgraded KB Home from In-Line to Outperform.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares rose 6.4 percent to $8.7034 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 6.4 percent to $5.69 after dipping 27.70 percent on Wednesday.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) rose 6.3 percent to $10.1201 after dropping 24.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 5.8 percent to $110.34 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 5.5 percent to $107.95 after reporting upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.3 percent to $303.88 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 4.2 percent to $35.54 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares dipped 27.1 percent to $16.68 after the company reported weak Q3 earnings and lowered its FY18 EPS guidance.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) dropped 24.3 percent to $220.34. Align Technology posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 18.4 percent to $3.45. Superior Drilling Products is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 8.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares tumbled 18 percent to $2.82.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 17.6 percent to $57.7050 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its full-year profit forecast.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 17.3 percent to $1.15 after the company priced its $20 million common stock offering.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) shares tumbled 15.3 percent to $9.37 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) dipped 15 percent to $8.88 following weak Q3 results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 14.7 percent to $19.44. AMD reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE: BLX) slipped 14.3 percent to $16.62 after reporting results for the third quarter.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares dropped 13.4 percent to $5.19.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares fell 13.3 percent to $99.99 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 12.7 percent to $33.44 after dropping 7.89 percent on Wednesday.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares dropped 12.6 percent to $36.30 following Q3 results.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) fell 11.8 percent to $29.60 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) tumbled 11.2 percent to $3.0201.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) dipped 11 percent to $29.70 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 9.6 percent to $74.33 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its dividend.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) dipped 8.7 percent to $2.52 following Q3 results.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares dropped 8 percent to $100.9328 after the company issued weak Q4 profit forecast.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) dipped 7.5 percent to $14.93. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from Positive to Neutral.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 7.1 percent to $50.72. Southwest posted upbeat quarterly results.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.17 after dropping 14.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Ambev S.A.. (NYSE: ABEV) shares fell 5.6 percent to $3.97 after reporting Q3 results.
