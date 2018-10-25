31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 29.4 percent to $7.26 in pre-market trading after declining 4.10 percent on Wednesday.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) rose 15.2 percent to $15.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares rose 13.5 percent to $31.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 13.1 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after dipping 27.70 percent on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 11.7 percent to $322.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company delivered 56,065 Model 3s in the quarter. The company says the target of delivering 100,000 Model S and X vehicles this year remains unchanged.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 11.7 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after falling 10.49 percent on Wednesday.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 11.5 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) rose 11.3 percent to $10.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 24.82 percent on Wednesday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 9.1 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.86 percent on Wednesday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 8.6 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading after falling 3.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 8 percent to $71.20 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 7.1 percent to $5.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 6.5 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after falling 16.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares rose 6.3 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading. Invitae is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 7.
- YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) rose 6.2 percent to $14.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 4.5 percent to $35.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares rose 3.7 percent to $8.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 3.2 percent to $107.51 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 2.6 percent to $104.95 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 20.4 percent to $18.14 in pre-market trading. AMD reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) shares fell 18.5 percent to $57.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 sales of £3.76 billion.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares fell 18.2 percent to $237.97 in pre-market trading. Align Technology posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 11.3 percent to $33.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 9.5 percent to $74.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its dividend.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) fell 8.9 percent to $30.40 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 7.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market after dropping 14.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 6.2 percent to $51.22 in pre-market trading. Southwest posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 5.6 percent to $23.61 in pre-market trading.
- Ambev S.A.. (NYSE: ABEV) shares fell 5 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) fell 4.2 percent to $44.06 in pre-market trading.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) fell 3.9 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
