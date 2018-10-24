56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares climbed 46.92 percent to close at $6.20 on Tuesday after dropping 63.34 percent on Monday.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) rose 29.55 percent to close at $2.85 on Tuesday.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) surged 25.96 percent to close at $3.93 after the company said it will resubmit a new drug application following conversations with the FDA.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) climbed 23.94 percent to close at $12.01 on Tuesday after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 22.17 percent to close at $5.40. FSD Pharma Inc, a Canada-based licensed producer of marijuana, reached an agreement to acquire nano-cap company Therapix Biosciences, an Israel-based specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. Therapix Biosciences investors will receive $48 million worth of FSD Pharma stock.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 20.96 percent to close at $3.52.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) climbed 18.17 percent to close at $6.44
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) gained 17.63 percent to close at $4.07 after the company disclosed that Aetna will provide coverage for its eversense glucose monitoring system.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 17.39 percent to close at $2.43.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares rose 16.1 percent to close at $2.38.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 16.1 percent to close at $3.10.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 15.85 percent to close at $2.12. The company announced it will present preclinical data regarding RGLS4326 at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) climbed 15.38 percent to close at $0.0195 after the company announced it plans to spin off its movie subscription service, MoviePass, into its own company.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares gained 15.37 percent to close at $46.85 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares climbed 12.72 percent to close at $294.14 after shortseller Citron Research released a positive report on the stock.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) shares rose 11.22 percent to close at $66.23 after the company announced upbeat Q3 results.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) surged 10.67 percent to close at $4.15.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares rose 10.5 percent to close at $37.58.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares jumped 9.84 percent to close at $13.28 on Tuesday.
- HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) surged 9.55 percent to close at $27.87 following Q3 earnings.
- First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) surged 8.92 percent to close at $15.38.
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) gained 6.31 percent to close at $177.15 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) gained 6.05 percent to close at $4.73.
Losers
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares dropped 33.36 percent to close at $8.87 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences presented Phase 2 data for its tophaceous gout candidate SEL-212 at the American College of Rheumatology 2018 Annual meeting.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares fell 24.88 percent to close at $35.51 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NYSE: TGA) dropped 21.62 percent to close at $2.03.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) dipped 19.43 percent to close at $54.70 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the third quarter.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares dipped 19.17 percent to close at $1.94 on Tuesday after rising 81.82 percent on Monday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 18.52 percent to close at $8.05 after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) dropped 18.01 percent to close at $3.46.
- Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) shares fell 16.71 percent to close at $42.16 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) dropped 16.06 percent to close at $52.75 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) dipped 14.04 percent to close at $10.59 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) fell 13.69 percent to close at $4.35.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 13.62 percent to close at $2.98.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) dropped 13.53 percent to close at $7.03.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dipped 12.8 percent to close at $6.61.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) fell 12.46 percent to close at $2.46.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 12.36 percent to close at $5.39 after rising 35 percent Monday on the announcement of a cannabis payment system.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) dropped 12.31 percent to close at $7.55.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 12.2 percent to close at $13.75 following downbeat results for its third quarter.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares declined 11.96 percent to close at $2.87. CEL-SCI received $8 million through warrant exercises.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares fell 11.9 percent to close at $2.59.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares dropped 11.21 percent to close at $2.06.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.41 percent to close at $5.42 after gaining 12.04 percent on Monday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dipped 10.2 percent to close at $2.20.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dropped 9.96 percent to close at $2.44.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 9.62 percent to close at $36.17 following Q2 results.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 9.46 percent to close at $2.87. Prevention Bio completed enrollment of Phase 1b clinical trial of PRV-300 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) dropped 7.56 percent to close at $118.98 despite a top-and-bottom-line beat in its third-quarter report. Caterpillar cited higher manufacturing costs in the quarter due to increases in steel prices and tariffs. The company also said freight costs were unfavorable due to supply chain inefficiencies while SG&A and R&D costs rose as part of the company's strategic growth initiatives.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 6.22 percent to close at $95.22 following Q3 results.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 6.21 percent to close at $2.87.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 5.13 percent to close at $23.11 after gaining 3.66 percent on Monday.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 4.91 percent to close at $134.37. Centene reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) fell 4.38 percent to close at $192.55 after the company's Q3 EPS and sales missed consensus estimates. The company also issued FY18 guidance below estimates.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 3.65 percent to close at $77.39. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from Positive to Neutral.
Posted-In: Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.