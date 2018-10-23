44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 41.7 percent to $5.981 after dropping 63.34 percent on Monday.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 34.1 percent to $2.9499.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 30.1 percent to $5.75. FSD Pharma Inc, a Canada-based licensed producer of marijuana, reached an agreement to acquire nano-cap company Therapix Biosciences, an Israel-based specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. Therapix Biosciences investors will receive $48 million worth of FSD Pharma stock.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) jumped 27.9 percent to $2.34. The company announced it will present preclinical data regarding RGLS4326 at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 27.8 percent to $0.0216 after the company announced it plans to spin off its movie subscription service, MoviePass, into its own company.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) gained 27.6 percent to $3.98 after the company said it will resubmit a new drug application following conversations with the FDA.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares rose 14.6 percent to $2.35.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) gained 11.9 percent to $10.84 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) shares climbed 10.9 percent to $66.01 after the company announced upbeat Q3 results.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 9.3 percent to $44.40 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 8.5 percent to $3.755 after the company disclosed that Aetna will provide coverage for its eversense glucose monitoring system.
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) gained 6.1 percent to $176.76 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 5.2 percent to $274.53 after shortseller Citron Research released a positive report on the stock.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) gained 5.2 percent to $4.69.
Losers
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares dropped 28.8 percent to $1.71 after rising 81.82 percent on Monday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares fell 26.1 percent to $9.84. Selecta Biosciences presented Phase 2 data for its tophaceous gout candidate SEL-212 at the American College of Rheumatology 2018 Annual meeting.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares dropped 20.5 percent to $37.56 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 18.2 percent to $8.09 after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) dipped 16.1 percent to $1.90.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 15.9 percent to $52.8501 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 15.9 percent to $5.1743 after rising 35 percent Monday on the announcement of a cannabis payment system.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dipped 14.9 percent to $2.0862.
- Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) shares dropped 14.6 percent to $43.24 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $4.18 after declining 16.27 percent on Monday.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) dipped 13.8 percent to $58.55 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the third quarter.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 12.9 percent to $1.83.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 12.6 percent to $3.0150.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 12.4 percent to $13.72 following downbeat results for its third quarter.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 11.9 percent to $5.33 after gaining 12.04 percent on Monday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 11.7 percent to $108.21 after dropping 15.62 percent on Monday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares declined 11.7 percent to $2.879. CEL-SCI received $8 million through warrant exercises.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $2.40.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 11.4 percent to $3.31.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 11.1 percent to $35.59 following Q2 results.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $2.08.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 10.1 percent to $2.85. Prevention Bio completed enrollment of Phase 1b clinical trial of PRV-300 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) dropped 9.9 percent to $116.02 despite a top-and-bottom-line beat in its third-quarter report. Caterpillar cited higher manufacturing costs in the quarter due to increases in steel prices and tariffs. The company also said freight costs were unfavorable due to supply chain inefficiencies while SG&A and R&D costs rose as part of the company's strategic growth initiatives.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 9.2 percent to $128.32. Centene reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 8.6 percent to $22.26 after gaining 3.66 percent on Monday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 7.8 percent to $2.82.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) fell 7.4 percent to $186.39 after the company's Q3 EPS and sales missed consensus estimates. The company also issued FY18 guidance below estimates.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 6.1 percent to $95.39 following Q3 results.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 5.6 percent to $75.88. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from Positive to Neutral.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) dipped 5.2 percent to $37.71. Susquehanna downgraded Micron from Positive to Neutral.
