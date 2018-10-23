Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2018 4:30am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis, MN at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Baton Rouge, LA at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Galveston, Texas at 2:15 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Evanston, IL at 6:15 p.m. ET.

