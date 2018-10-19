A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Procter & Gamble Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings reports from Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). Data on existing home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Macon, GA at 12:00 p.m. ET, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in New York, New York at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 56 points to 25,437, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded gained 5.75 points to 2,778.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 28.75 points to 7,166.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.03 percent to trade at $80.11 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.66 percent to trade at $69.10 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.70 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.29 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.20 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.12 percent, while French CAC 40 Index dipped 0.72 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.56 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.58 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.33 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.

Ford shares fell 1.29 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News