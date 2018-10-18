41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares jumped 277.8 percent to $7.14 on the announcement of positive preliminary results from three doublet cohorts of Phase 1 placebo-controlled studies in subjects with cystic fibrosi. PTI-801 and PTI-808 achieved statistical significance on all endpoints.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares jumped 129 percent to $4.0999 after climbing 36.64 percent on Wednesday.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) jumped 50.5 percent to $23.41 after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $24 per share.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) shares rose 32 percent to $16.79.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares gained 28.1 percent to $3.92.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) climbed 21.4 percent to $1.5784.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) rose 20 percent to $0.96.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 16.4 percent to $8.15. Osmotica Pharamceuticals priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) surged 15.4 percent to $7.40.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares rose 12.1 percent to $5.5036. Data I/O is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 1, 2018.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) climbed 11.3 percent to $2.62.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 11 percent to $3.8293.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 10.5 percent to $6.61.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) rose 10.2 percent to $21.45.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) climbed 9.8 percent to $32.3097.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 9.6 percent to $3.87.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) climbed 8.4 percent to $38.76 after Reuters reported the company is in talks with private equity firms after receiving buyout interest.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) rose 8.4 percent to $9.02.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) gained 8.1 percent to $11.020 after climbing 571.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 7.8 percent to $39.55 after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a $200 million buyback.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) gained 5.4 percent to $1.17 as the company disclosed that it has received CE Marking approval for Pantheris.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.4 percent to $9.21 after reporting Q3 results.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares rose 3.3 percent to $41.86 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- General Moly, Inc. (NYSE: GMO) dipped 40.2 percent to $0.2092 after the company priced a 9.2 million unit share and warrant offering at $0.25 per unit.
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares tumbled 24.2 percent to $1.69 after climbing 48.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) fell 17.7 percent to $13.75.
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) dropped 14.8 percent to $1.8579.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) slipped 14.2 percent to $2.37.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares declined 13.8 percent to $29.05 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 12.9 percent to $1.76.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 11.7 percent to $12.89. PolarityTE named Sharon Whalen as Vice President of Market Access.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) dropped 11.1 percent to $2.8442.
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) slipped 10.3 percent to $29.08.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) fell 10.2 percent to $69.31 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares fell 9.6 percent to $125.663 after reporting Q3 results.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 9.3 percent to $58.740 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and narrowed its FY18 adjusted earnings guidance.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 9.2 percent to $3.3227 after climbing 28.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) dropped 7.6 percent to $2.08.
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) shares fell 7.2 percent to $32.745 after the company lowered its FY18 earnings guidance and issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 5.7 percent to $25.59. JP Morgan downgraded Gap from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) fell 5.6 percent to $90.40 after posting weak Q4 earnings.
