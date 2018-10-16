Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube Was Down For Many Users Tuesday Night
Luke Jacobi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2018 10:20pm   Comments
Share:
YouTube Was Down For Many Users Tuesday Night
Related GOOG
FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
Bank Of America Presents 'Bearish In America' (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOGL
FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
Bank Of America Presents 'Bearish In America' (Seeking Alpha)

The world's second most used search engine, YouTube, was down for a portion of users Tuesday evening.

Starting around 9:15 p.m. ET, users on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reported they were unable to watch videos on the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) owned site. By 9:25 p.m., almost 50,000 users tweeted with the hashtag “YouTubeDOWN.”

Tuesday’s trouble follows a security issue Google made public on Oct. 8, 2018. “There are significant challenges in creating and maintaining a successful Google+ product that meets consumers’ expectations," the company said.

As a way to combat the privacy issues, Google outlined four ways it plans to tighten security:

  • Shutting down Google+ for consumers.
  • Launching more granular Google Account permissions in individual dialog boxes.
  • Limiting the types of permissible use cases.
  • Reducing apps’ ability to receive call log and SMS permissions on Android devices.

The Twitter-verified account @TeamYoutube tweeted, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

At 11 p.m. ET, the account tweeted, "We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know."

Shares of Alphabet were up about 1 percent Tuesday evening, trading higher in sympathy with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) following its third-quarter earnings beat.

Related Links:

Infographic: Google Diversifies With Growing Non-Ad Revenue

FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs

Posted-In: YouTubeNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
Infographic: Google Diversifies With Growing Non-Ad Revenue
After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
Cannabis Production Consumes Less Energy Than McDonald's
On The Rate Watch: Yields Still Driving Action As Inflation Data Roll In
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GOOG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session