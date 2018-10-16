Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Paul Allen died Monday of complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Allen had announced the return of his condition Oct. 1 but said physicians were optimistic for "good results.”

At 65, the billionaire investor left tangible marks across industries and the globe.

Allen’s own Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account described him as a “philanthropist, investor, entrepreneur, author, Seahawks and Blazers team owner, guitarist, neuroscience supporter, space pioneer and Microsoft co-founder.”

Here’s a taste of the legacy Allen leaves behind.

Microsoft

Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, and while he left in 1983, he retained stock in the company.

“Personal computing would not have existed without him,” Gates said in a statement.

We lost a great technology pioneer today - thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 15, 2018

Even his Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) competitors acknowledged his contributions.

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018

Vulcan

Founded in 1986, Allen’s Vulcan brings together interdisciplinary problem-solvers to address diverse global issues. The company subsumes most of Allen’s properties, including: Vulcan Real Estate and related venues; Vulcan Capital; the Allen Institute for Brain Science; the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence; and the Flying Heritage Collection.

Paul G. Allen Family Foundation

Through Vulcan and the Allen Foundation, Allen committed more than $2 billion to solutions in clean energy, climate adaptation, ocean protection, wildlife conservation and global health.

Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Allen, who was a strong advocate for environmental protection. He and the team at Vulcan played a pivotal role in developing the Shark Conservation Fund alongside LDF. His legacy lives on via his incredible work as a philanthropist and investor. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 16, 2018

Recently, Allen contributed significant U.S. aid to West Africa’s Ebola virus fight; his $100-million commitment was the largest private donation to the cause. In 2015, he received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

Space Exploration And Stratolaunch

An aspiring astronaut, Allen helped kickoff the now-booming commercial space industry with an early investment in SpaceShipOne, the first civilian space adventure.

So sad to hear about the passing of Paul Allen. Among many other things he was a pioneer of commercial space travel. We shared a belief that by exploring space in new ways we can improve life on Earth. All our thoughts are with his loved ones. — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) October 15, 2018

He then founded Stratolaunch in 2011 to support satellite launches.

NBA and NFL

Allen bought the Seattle Seahawks in 1996 and led the team to three Super Bowl appearances, with one win in 2014. The Portland Trail Blazers — bought in 1988 — made the playoffs 23 times and the NBA Finals twice.

On the late Paul Allen: Without him, NBA would’ve abandoned the Pacific Northwest long ago. Howard Schultz sealed Seattle’s fate by selling Sonics to Oklahoma’s Clay Bennett, but Allen committed his resources to keeping the Blazers in Portland. The league’s far better for it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2018

Allen was also valued by the broader leagues.

“As one of the longest-tenured owners in the NBA, Paul brought a sense of discovery and vision to every league matter large and small,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“He was generous with his time on committee work, and his expertise helped lay the foundation for the league’s growth internationally and our embrace of new technologies. He was a valued voice who challenged assumptions and conventional wisdom and one we will deeply miss as we start a new season without him.”

The football community concurred.

"His passion for the game, combined with his quiet determination, led to a model organization on and off the field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He worked tirelessly alongside our medical advisers to identify new ways to make the game safer and protect our players from unnecessary risk. I personally valued Paul's advice on subjects ranging from collective bargaining to bringing technology to our game. Our league is better for having Paul Allen be a part of it."

Allen also held a stake in the Seattle Sounders FC, which won the MLS Cup in 2016.

Art And Culture

Through Vulcan, Allen established the Museum of Pop Culture, the Upstream Music Fest, the Seattle Art Fair and other cultural institutions. He also produced award-winning, socially-conscious films, including the Oscar-nominated “Body Team 12.”

Photo by Miles Harris via Wikimedia.