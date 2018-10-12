Buy Microsoft For 'Defensive Positioning', Macquarie Says In Upgrade
At a time when the broader market is showing extreme volatility, investors may want to consider buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) as it offers "better defensive positioning."
The Analyst
Macquarie Research's Sarah Hindlian's upgraded Microsoft from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $106 to $121.
The Thesis
Microsoft reported two consecutive "robust" earnings reports and there's reason to believe the momentum can continue moving forward, Hindlian said in the note.
A big part of Microsoft's growth will come from its Azure cloud business, which is differentiated from its peers as it is enterprise-friendly. It can also offer incremental services like artificial intelligence, Azure Stack, Azure Sphere, edge computing and complex workloads.
In addition to aggressively pursuing high-growth segments like the cloud, which will boast a $277 billion total addressable market by 2021 the company isn't ignoring the gaming market which will be valued at $180 billion in three years, the analyst said. In fact, the company's gaming ecosystem is built on Azure's services and the "all-you-can eat" model for subscribers along with a close relationship with developers are key differentiators.
Microsoft's stock multiple has contracted throughout 2018 from 25 times two-year out P/E to 21.5 times and from 19 times two-years out EV/FCF to 17.6 times.
Price Action
Shares of Microsoft were trading higher by nearly 3 percent to $108.80 early Friday morning.
Related Links:
It's Hard To Find Problems With Microsoft's Q4 Earnings: The Street Weighs In
Microsoft Presents New Technology At Build Conference
Latest Ratings for MSFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Macquarie
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Sep 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jul 2018
|Argus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Azure cloud gamingAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.