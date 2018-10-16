26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 21.4 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a 30 percent rise in polyester film order from a major customer for Q4'18.
- SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) rose 13.5 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading after Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) announced plans to acquire the company in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) rose 12.8 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a definitive agreement for going-private transaction in which the company will be acquired by Hanwha Solar in an all-cash transaction.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares rose 12.4 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported refinancing of certain of its debt.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 10 percent to $12.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.07 percent on Monday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 7.5 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.12 percent on Monday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.4 percent to $176.25 in pre-market trading after surging 11.69 percent on Monday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 6.2 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after falling 10.98 percent on Monday.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 6.2 percent to $252.59 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.42 billion and EPS guidance of $1.87. The company sees FY19 total adobe sales growth of about 20 percent year-over-year and sees digital media annualized recurring sales of $1.4 billion of net new ARR.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.6 percent to $46.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.05 percent on Monday.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) rose 4.6 percent to $82.98 in pre-market trading.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 4.2 percent to $7.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.67 percent on Monday.
- Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ: ULBI) rose 4 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has won a $8.3-million communications systems leader radio contract.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 3.5 percent to $58.86 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.24 percent on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 3.5 percent to $7.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 19.39 percent on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 2.5 percent to $44.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Losers
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) fell 13.3 percent to $18.48 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 guidance and reported the departure of its CFO Brooks Mallard.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 11.4 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading after rising 6.26 percent on Monday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 9.5 percent to $5.88 in pre-market trading after rising 41.30 percent on Monday.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares fell 6.1 percent to $256.33 in pre-market trading. Domino's posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 5.2 percent to $15.06 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.40 percent on Monday.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) shares fell 4.1 percent to $410.00 in pre-market trading. BlackRock reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 3.8 percent to $4.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.79 percent on Monday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares fell 3.8 percent to $36.35 in pre-market trading.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) fell 2.6 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) fell 2.5 percent to $74.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire SendGrid in a $2 billion all-stock transaction.
