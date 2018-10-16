A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings reports from several companies. Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. The housing market index for October and the Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 121 points to 25,322.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 12.25 points to 2,761.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 48 points to 7,124.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.86 percent to trade at $80.09 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.92 percent to trade at $71.12 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.06 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.61 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.38 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.21 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.30 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.25 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.07 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.85 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.85 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) from Buy to Hold. Pinnacle Foods shares fell 0.52 percent to $65.85 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News