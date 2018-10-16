42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 41.3 percent to close at $6.50.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares surged 27.55 percent to close at $20.00 after the company's Phase 1/2 trial of KB103 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa met all primary efficacy and safety endpoints.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) jumped 23.33 percent to close at $2.96 on Monday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares rose 19.4 percent to close at $15.88 on Monday after gaining 2.06 percent on Friday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 19.39 percent to close at $7.39.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) rose 19.3 percent to close at $14.40 after the company agreed to be acquired for $14.50 per share by Veritas Capital.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 19.07 percent to close at $11.74.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) rose 14.26 percent to close at $6.33.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) jumped 14.24 percent to close at $56.89 after the company earlier announced it will acquire Colorado hemp company, Ebbu.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) gained 13.22 percent to close at $14.22.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) climbed 12.84 percent to close at $220.91. Harris and L3 Technologies confirmed merger of equals in an all-stock deal. L3 Technologies also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) gained 12.02 percent to close at $2.33.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 12 percent to close at $1.40. SELLAS Life Sciences issued press release highlighting will host a conference call on Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. EDT to offer interim, updated final clinical data for NeuVax + Herceptin.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) rose 11.87 percent to close at $173.25. Harris and L3 Technologies confirmed merger of equals in an all-stock deal.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) gained 11.86 percent to close at $3.30.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 11.69 percent to close at $165.64 after the company's High Park subsidiary earlier announced three new cannabis brands.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 10.23 percent to close at $4.74.
- pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) gained 9.69 percent to close at $39.83.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 8.12 percent to close at $2.53.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 7.79 percent to close at $4.29 after the company disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 10-3 in favor of approving the company's DSUVIA for acute pain management.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) gained 6.81 percent to close at $3.45 after the company reported that it has received the FDA approval for YUTIQ 0.18mg.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.59 percent to close at $3.40 on Monday after gaining 1.90 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.06 percent to close at $2.70 on Monday after climbing 18.98 percent on Friday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 4.83 percent to close at $7.82. Nio delivered 3,268 vehicles in the third quarter 2018.
Losers
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) dropped 23.83 percent to close at $0.31. On Monday, management declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced an immediate CEO change for the 126-year-old company. CEO Edward Lampert will remain chairman of the board, but executive leadership will be granted to a new Office of CEO occupied by CFO Robert Riecker, Chief Digital Officer Leena Munjal, and President of Apparel and Footwear Gregory Ladley.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) tumbled 22.63 percent to close at $2.77 on Monday after climbing 18.54 percent on Friday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 17.84 percent to close at $1.75.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares dropped 16.53 percent to close at $6.60 after the company reported a $12 million common stock offering.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 13.48 percent to close at $1.99.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) fell 12.63 percent to close at $13.01.
- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) dipped 11.66 percent to close at $1.97.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares dropped 10.98 percent to close at $2.92.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) fell 10.8 percent to close at $33.095. DA Davidson downgraded Nutrisystem from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $28.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) declined 10.39 percent to close at $10.69.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 10.32 percent to close at $6.215.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares dropped 9.77 percent to close at $7.11 on Monday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 9.62 percent to close at $38.91.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) declined 9.59 percent to close at $6.60.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dipped 8.93 percent to close at $2.04.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.45 percent to close at $3.85.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) shares fell 6.42 percent to close at $3.85 on Monday after gaining 9.96 percent on Friday.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) dropped 5.36 percent to close at $63.20. Baird downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from Outperform to Neutral.
