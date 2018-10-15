Mid-Day Market Update: Cambium Learning Surges On Acquisition News; CPI Aerostructures Shares Drop

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.22 percent to 25,283.92 while the NASDAQ declined 0.80 percent to 7,437.08. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.40 percent to 2,756.10.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Monday, the real estate shares climbed 0.95 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) up 4 percent, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) up 3 percent.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 0.92 percent.

Top Headline

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Bank of America posted quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $22.8 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.63 per share on sales of $22.89 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares shot up 33 percent to $20.90 after the company's Phase 1/2 trial of KB103 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa met all primary efficacy and safety endpoints.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) got a boost, shooting up 19 percent to $14.42 after the company agreed to be acquired for $14.50 per share by Veritas Capital.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares were also up, gaining 11 percent to $4.43 after the company disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee voted 10-3 in favor of approving the company's DSUVIA for acute pain management.

Equities Trading DOWN

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares dropped 16 percent to $7.14 after the company reported a $12 million common stock offering.

Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) were down 14 percent to $32.09. DA Davidson downgraded Nutrisystem from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $28.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) was down, falling around 19 percent to $0.33. On Monday, management declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced an immediate CEO change for the 126-year-old company. CEO Edward Lampert will remain chairman of the board, but executive leadership will be granted to a new Office of CEO occupied by CFO Robert Riecker, Chief Digital Officer Leena Munjal, and President of Apparel and Footwear Gregory Ladley.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.10 percent to $71.27 while gold traded up 0.71 percent to $1,230.70.

Silver traded up 0.75 percent Monday to $14.745, while copper rose 0.39 to $2.8115.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.10 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.24 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.16 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.78 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.02 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.48 percent.

Economics

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5 percent for September, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.7 percent increase.

The Empire State manufacturing index rose to 21.10 for October, versus prior reading of 19.00. However, economists were expecting a reading of 20.40.

U.S. business inventories rose 0.5 percent for October, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.5 percent gain.