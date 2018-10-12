Market Themes Of The Day: US Consumer Confidence Is Set To Increase
What you need to know before markets open
Main themes:
- China’s exports rose 14.5 percent in USD terms while imports rose 14.3 percent in September. China's trade surplus with the US hit a record high in September and that could boost fears of a further escalation of the trade war.
- German inflation is expected to remain flat at 2.3 percent y/y in September.
- US consumer sentiment is expected to rise to 100.4 in September. For details read Valeria’s Preview here.
Europe
- While German inflation is expected to remain flat at 2.3 percent on the national basis, the harmonized basis are expected to see German inflation at 2.2 percent y/y in September.
- The Eurozone industrial production is seen rising 0.4 percent m/m in August after falling -0.8 percent m/m in July.
UK
- The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s IMF speech did not deliver any economic or monetary policy headlines.
- Brexit negotiation behind the curtains heats up before next week’s Brexit summer scheduled for October 17.
US
- The US inflation rose less than expected in September with core inflation staying at 2.2 percent y/y compared with 2.3 percent expected while headline US inflation decelerated to 2.3 percent y/y from August’s 2.7 percent y/y increase.
- The US initial jobless claims reach 214K in the week ending October 5, up from 207K the week before.
