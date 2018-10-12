44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 60.95 percent to close at $3.38 on Thursday.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) rose 38.89 percent to close at $25.00. Allogene priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 17.71 percent to close at $ 2.9999.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) rose 17.45 percent to close at $18.91 on Thursday after the company agreed to sell 3 ethanol plants to Valero Renewable Fuels for $300 million in cash plus $28 million of working capital.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) gained 16.89 percent to close at $2.56.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 14.42 percent to close at $73.01.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares rose 11.61 percent to close at $35.46 after the company late Wednesday announced a joint venture with Petrobas America.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) climbed 13.67 percent to close at $3.16.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) gained 13.65 percent to close at $3.58 on Thursday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) surged 11.39 percent to close at $19.31.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) gained 11.25 percent to close at $21.06 on Thursday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares climbed 10.71 percent to close at $3.98.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares jumped 10.09 percent to close at $118.62 on Thursday after the company announced a $700 million buyback.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 9.58 percent to close at $3.89.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 8.97 percent to close at $2.43 after dropping 6.30 percent on Wednesday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares climbed 7.98 percent to close at $4.87 after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3mm diameter surgical instruments for minimally invasive surgery.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) rose 7.78 percent to close at $10.81.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares climbed 6.53 percent to close at $21.03.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares rose 5.93 percent to close at $30.21 after the company disclosed that it is pursuing alternatives for its La Senza business.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3.56 percent to close at $51.48 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares tumbled 44.28 percent to close at $3.02 on Thursday.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) fell 38.22 percent to close at $0.902 after the company earlier announced the pricing of its $18 million equity offering.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares fell 21.56 percent to close at $4.62. Atomera priced 2.625 million shares of common stock at $4.75 per share.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) fell 17.8 percent to close at $4.11.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) dipped 17.5 percent to close at $3.30.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 17.24 percent to close at $46.53 after the company issued preliminary third-quarter sales figures of $4.6 billion, $350 million below consensus estimates. The company expects third-quarter pre-tax earnings of $125 million.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) fell 13.51 percent to close at $21.13 following Q4 results.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 12.75 percent to close at $4.45.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 12.46 percent to close at $5.90.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares dipped 11.76 percent to close at $2.25 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) fell 11.68 percent to close at $1.89.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) tumbled 11.46 percent to close at $11.98.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) dipped 11.3 percent to close at $18.61.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) fell 11.19 percent to close at $5.16.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares dropped 11.1 percent to close at $9.45 after rising 4.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 10.87 percent to close at $69.03 after the company said Sarah Friar will step down as CFO to take position as CEO at Nextdoor.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) dropped 10.7 percent to close at $39.48.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 10.54 percent to close at $10.18 on Thursday.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) dropped 10.14 percent to close at $15.68.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) declined 9.62 percent to close at $3.85.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) fell 8.15 percent to close at $16.00 after pricing public offering of common stock.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped 7.35 percent to close at $7.18.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares fell 5.86 percent to close at $14.95.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares dropped 5.09 percent to close at $34.69 after short seller Aurelius Value published a research report indicating a short position on the stock.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.