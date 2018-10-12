Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2018 4:38am   Comments
  • Data on import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Ann Arbor, MI at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Bali, Indonesia at 10:30 p.m. ET.

