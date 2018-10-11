Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2018 8:47am   Comments
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for September and data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135 points to 25,384.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 18 points to 2,762. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 50 points to 6,983.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.68 percent to trade at $81.69 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.53 percent to trade at $72.05 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.95 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1.51 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.75 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.21 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.42 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 3.89 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 3.54 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 5.22 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 2.19 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Macquarie downgraded Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Outperform to Neutral.

Imperva shares rose 27.58 percent to close at $55.11 on Wednesday.

Breaking News

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) disclosed that the FDA has lifted a clinical hold on CTX001, a sickle cell disease treatment.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) said Sarah Friar will step down as CFO to take position as CEO at Nextdoor.

