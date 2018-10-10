Market Overview

10 Hottest Stocks From October 10, 2018
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 5:18pm   Comments
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.

Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.

  1. Shares of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) climbed 4.87 percent after it was revealed late Tuesday Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) investor Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 85.3 million shares in Nio, amounting to an 11-percent stake.
  2. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock surged 14.75 percent to $2.80 after the company announced its treatment was granted a Breakthrough Device designation from the Food and Drug Administration.
  3. Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 6.03 percent to $5.10 after the company filed for a provisional patent on their CBD-infused energy drink.
  4. Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) stock fell marginally to $40.05.
  5. Shares of New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ: NBEV) surged 5.06 percent to $6.02 in light of a week of volatility surrounding cannabidiol infused beverages.
  6. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) surged 35.66 percent to $3.60 on a positive vote from an FDA advisory committee on its pain med DSUVIA.
  7. Shares of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell another 11.5 percent after plunging Tuesday as briefing documents caused the FDA caution regarding safety.
  8. Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares fell 18.9 percent after reports of President Trump’s plans to lift the high-ethanol fuel ban.
  9. Shares of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 9.46 percent to $3.83 following announcements from Trump regarding fuel decisions.
  10. Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are up 6.08 percent to $136.80.

