41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) gained 29.9 percent to $115.315. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) confirmed Wednesday it entered an agreement to buy aerospace and defense supplier Esterline for a near 40-percent premium. TransDigm reached an agreement to acquire Esterline for $122.50 per share in cash in a deal which values the company at around $4 billion, the companies said in a press release.
- Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) shares climbed 28 percent to $55.095 after the company agreed Wednesday morning to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for an approximate 30-percent premium. The deal prices Imperva at $55.75 per share; the stock closed at $43 Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 27.5 percent to $3.11 after the company disclosed that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Neovasc Reducer™.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares climbed 25 percent to $6.61 after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.41 per share. Its adjusted earnings came in at $0.40 per share. Revenue declined to $392.6 million from $395 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) climbed 21.5 percent to $3.22 after dropping 11.37 percent on Tuesday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 21.4 percent to $3.29 after the company disclosed that it has won a $4.3 million order from the US military.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares gained 15.1 percent to $2.6805 after announcing an investment from CEO and current shareholder.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares rose 12.9 percent to $9.99. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Loop Industries signed a multi-year supply agreement for Loop branded 100% sustainable plastic.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) climbed 12.1 percent to $2.60.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 10.4 percent to $16.11. Raymond James upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 10.4 percent to $5.33.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 8.2 percent to $5.2143 after dropping 28.49 percent on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital issued a press release highlighting filing of provisional patent to protect IP for CBD-infused energy drink.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 7.6 percent to $46.48. Piper Jaffray upgraded Myriad Genetics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $53.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) climbed 7.3 percent to $2.8429.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 6.7 percent to $2.40 after receiving patent for CoPrimer technology.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) shares rose 6.6 percent to $5.15.
Losers
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares dipped 36.7 percent to $0.37 after the Wall Street Journal reported the company hired M-III partners to prepare a bankruptcy filing.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares declined 28.3 percent to $4.305 after falling 33.99 percent on Tuesday.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) declined 19.8 percent to $0.313 after the company filed for an 8.5 million share offering.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 17.6 percent to $62.72 after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) dropped 16 percent to $3.74.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares fell 16 percent to $2.52.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares tumbled 15.2 percent to $31.145 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 15.2 percent to $2.47.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) fell 14.3 percent to $5.26.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares dropped 13 percent to $13.535 after reporting a proposed private offering of $150 million of convertible senior notes.
- Care.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCM) shares fell 12.3 percent to $18.41. Care.com named Matt O’Connor as Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) fell 12 percent to $6.81.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) declined 11.9 percent to $0.9425 after falling 64 percent yesterday on negative commentary from the FDA. Jefferies downgraded Trevena from Buy to Hold.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares fell 11.1 percent to $1.875. Scorpio Tankers reported pricing of $300 million common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 10.8 percent to $7.1793.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 10.6 percent to $4.345.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 10.1 percent to $3.69.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares slipped 10.1 percent to $15.39.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 10 percent to $3.8077 after dropping 3.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) dipped 8.7 percent to $6.9153.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares declined 8.6 percent to $58.96.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares fell 8 percent to $6.413.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares fell 7.3 percent to $51.72.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 5.4 percent to $52.66 following third-quarter results.
