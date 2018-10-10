30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN) rose 39.5 percent to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 20.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 35.3 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Neovasc Reducer™.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares rose 26.7 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.41 per share. Its adjusted earnings came in at $0.40 per share. Revenue declined to $392.6 million from $395 million.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) rose 19.6 percent to $1.28 in pre-market trading after falling 64 percent yesterday on negative commentary from the FDA.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 18.6 percent to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced data from its V-Go device was published in a peer reviewed journal.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 14.1 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 28.49 percent on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital issued a press release highlighting filing of provisional patent to protect IP for CBD-infused energy drink.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 9.8 percent to $2.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.37 percent on Tuesday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 9.6 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after a top Tesla investor took an 11.4 percent ownership stake in the Tesla competitor.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 8.2 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.46 percent on Tuesday.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 5.7 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading after falling 4.40 percent on Tuesday.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) rose 5.7 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) rose 5 percent to $15.74 in pre-market trading.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 4.7 percent to $10.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 66.01 percent on Tuesday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 3.7 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 3.6 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray upgraded Myriad Genetics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $53.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 3.3 percent to $20.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.55 percent on Tuesday.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) rose 3.1 percent to $101.60 in pre-market trading after falling 10.06 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares fell 31.6 percent to $0.40 in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported the company hired M-III partners to prepare a bankruptcy filing.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) fell 23.1 percent to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company filed for an 8.5 million share offering.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares fell 13.2 percent to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Scorpio Tankers reported pricing of $300 million common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) fell 9.6 percent to $29.98 in pre-market trading after rising 3.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 7.8 percent to $70.25 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares fell 5.9 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.8 percent to $38.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.15 percent on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 4.7 percent to $4.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.86 percent on Tuesday.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 4.2 percent to $175.41 in pre-market trading.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 4.1 percent to $53.40 in pre-market trading. Fastenal posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.7 percent to $16.45 in pre-market.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) fell 3.7 percent to $42.40 in pre-market trading.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) shares fell 3.2 percent to $11.28 in pre-market trading.
