44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares jumped 66.42 percent to close at $6.74 on Monday after announcing a line of CBD-infused drinks. The stock has surged more than 500 percent in the past month.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares climbed 61.23 percent to close at $1.29 on Monday after reporting a partnership with Zhejiang Lixin Holding that will allow the company to expand its product portfolio and increase its market share in supply-chain financing.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 36.69 percent to close at $38.52. Citron Research expressed optimism in the stock, saying Pyxus has “real management” and will perform well “as long as investors are cannabis crazy.”
- Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) rose 21.1 percent to close at $2.64 on Monday after climbing 7.92 percent on Friday.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares rose 20.58 percent to close at $5.86.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 19.66 percent to close at $7.67 GOL Linhas expects Q3 operating margin of 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent and EBITDA margin of 11.0 percent to 11.5 percent.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) climbed 14.62 percent to close at $2.43.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) gained 14.2 percent to close at $21.95.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) gained 13.99 percent to close at $9.78.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 12.53 percent to close at $4.40 as the company continues to leverage new production capabilities.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares jumped 12.05 percent to close at $43.90.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 11.47 percent to close at $4.18.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 10.77 percent to close at $4.63 on Monday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) gained 10.57 percent to close at $15.38 in light of Jair Bolsonaro’s first round victory in Brazil’s presidential election. Bolsonaro is advocating for less government interference in state companies. JP Morgan upgraded Petrobras from Neutral to Overweight.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares surged 10.54 percent to close at $11.96.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares rose 10.2 percent to close at $5.08.
- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE: ELP) shares rose 10.19 percent to close at $6.81 on Monday.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares gained 10.14 percent to close at $3.26 on Monday.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) shares surged 8.75 percent to close at $8.70.
- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) rose 8.43 percent to close at $13.25.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) rose 8.32 percent to close at $11.07.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) gained 7.37 percent to close at $8.30 on Monday after falling 2.21 percent on Friday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 6.36 percent to close at $3.2663.
Losers
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares dipped 39.57 percent to close at $6.14 on Monday after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 study of MTI-110 missed primary and secondary endpoints.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 31.77 percent to close at $4.94 on Monday after gaining 54.04 percent on Friday. Altimmune presented an oral abstract on its intranasal influenza vaccine NasoVax at the IDWeek conference held in San Francisco over the weekend. The presentation made Oct. 6 showed that NasoVAX was well-tolerated and elicited comparable antibody responses and nearly sixfold higher cellular immune response than Sanofi's Fluzone injectable influenza vaccine. Altimmune reported a $25 million registered direct offering.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares slipped 22.13 percent to close at $1.7911.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 20.55 percent to close at $3.75 after the company announced Monday that it has engaged advisors to explore ways to address the company’s debt and capital structure.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares dipped 19.62 percent to close at $58.10.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) dropped 19.41 percent to close at $4.40.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares declined 15.82 percent to close at $6.12.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 13.64 percent to close at $2.09.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 13.51 percent to close at $2.24.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 12.75 percent to close at $7.39 after a rise in shares in light of a CBD beverage line announcement. New Age Beverages falls into the volatility category of several companies selling weed-related products.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 12.36 percent to close at $6.31.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) shares fell 11.85 percent to close at $10.64 on Monday after rising 2.12 percent on Friday.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) fell 11.12 percent to close at $10.31.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares tumbled 10.6 percent to close at $28.50 on Monday. Akcea reported changes to Board of Directors.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) fell 10.14 percent to close at $3.10.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) dipped 10.07 percent to close at $30.71. SMART Global shares surged over 25 percent Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 9.96 percent to close at $2.35.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) dropped 9.85 percent to close at $1.7911.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 8.55 to close at $86.06 on Monday due to negative news items. The company’s recent announcement of allowing merchants to offer installment financing to customers was not well-received and the company has since experienced negative analyst positioning.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) declined 8.54 percent to close at $97.005. PiperJaffray downgraded iRobot from Overweight to Neutral.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 3.42 percent to close at $20.36. Jefferies downgraded Vodafone from Buy to Hold.
