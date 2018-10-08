Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Hottest Stocks From October 8, 2018
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2018 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
Related ALT
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Falls 1.3%; Menlo Therapeutics Shares Plunge
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Midday Gainers / Losers (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Falls 1.3%; Menlo Therapeutics Shares Plunge
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
China Lending surges 89% on pact with Lixin for possible restructuring, M&A (Seeking Alpha)

This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most-popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.

Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.

  1. Shares of biotechnology company Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) fell over 30 percent to $4.94 after the company announced a $25 million registered direct offering.
  2. China Lending Corp. (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares surged 61 percent to $1.29 after reporting a partnership with Zhejiang Lixin Holding that will allow the company to expand its product portfolio and increase its market share in supply-chain financing.
  3. Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 64 percent to $6.74 after announcing a line of CBD-infused drinks. The stock has surged more than 500 percent in the past month.
  4. Oil giant Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 10.6 percent to $15.38 in light of Jair Bolsonaro’s first round victory in Brazil’s presidential election. Bolsonaro is advocating for less government interference in state companies.
  5. Shares of New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 12.69 percent to $7.36 after a rise in shares in light of a CBD beverage line announcement. New Age Beverages falls into the volatility category of several companies selling weed-related products.
  6. Tobacco supplier Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) soared 36.6 percent to $38.52. Citron Research expressed optimism in the stock, saying Pyxus has “real management” and will perform well “as long as investors are cannabis crazy.”
  7. Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 8.56 percent to $86.05 due to negative news items. The company’s recent announcement of allowing merchants to offer installment financing to customers was not well-received and the company has since experienced negative analyst positioning.
  8. Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.35 percent to $250.56 amid comments from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, comparing Tesla to the demise of the Lehman Brothers.
  9. General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) rose 3.1 percent to $13.60 after the company sold $1 billion in equity investments to Apollo Global Management and Barclays upgraded the stock.
  10. Shares of biofuels company Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) surged 12.53 percent to $4.40 as the company continues to leverage new production capabilities.

Posted-In: Citron Research Hottest stocksNews Short Sellers After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALT + CLDC)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Falls 1.3%; Menlo Therapeutics Shares Plunge
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 1%; China Lending Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; ENSCO And Rowan Agree To Merge
Altimmune Shares Volatile After Presentation of Positive Flu Vaccine Data at IDWeek
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ALT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Strategies To Trade Volatility Effectively With The VIX