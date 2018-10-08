10 Hottest Stocks From October 8, 2018
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most-popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.
Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.
- Shares of biotechnology company Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) fell over 30 percent to $4.94 after the company announced a $25 million registered direct offering.
- China Lending Corp. (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares surged 61 percent to $1.29 after reporting a partnership with Zhejiang Lixin Holding that will allow the company to expand its product portfolio and increase its market share in supply-chain financing.
- Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 64 percent to $6.74 after announcing a line of CBD-infused drinks. The stock has surged more than 500 percent in the past month.
- Oil giant Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 10.6 percent to $15.38 in light of Jair Bolsonaro’s first round victory in Brazil’s presidential election. Bolsonaro is advocating for less government interference in state companies.
- Shares of New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 12.69 percent to $7.36 after a rise in shares in light of a CBD beverage line announcement. New Age Beverages falls into the volatility category of several companies selling weed-related products.
- Tobacco supplier Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) soared 36.6 percent to $38.52. Citron Research expressed optimism in the stock, saying Pyxus has “real management” and will perform well “as long as investors are cannabis crazy.”
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 8.56 percent to $86.05 due to negative news items. The company’s recent announcement of allowing merchants to offer installment financing to customers was not well-received and the company has since experienced negative analyst positioning.
- Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.35 percent to $250.56 amid comments from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, comparing Tesla to the demise of the Lehman Brothers.
- General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) rose 3.1 percent to $13.60 after the company sold $1 billion in equity investments to Apollo Global Management and Barclays upgraded the stock.
- Shares of biofuels company Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) surged 12.53 percent to $4.40 as the company continues to leverage new production capabilities.
Posted-In: Citron Research Hottest stocksNews Short Sellers After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.