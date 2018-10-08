32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 33.4 percent to $9.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 54.04 percent on Friday. The company on Saturday presented asoVAX data at IDWeek and highlighted "NasoVAX was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no fever."
- Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) rose 19.3 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.92 percent on Friday.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 13.9 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 11.1 percent to $8.59 in pre-market trading after falling 2.21 percent on Friday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) rose 10.4 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.61 percent on Friday.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) rose 9.8 percent to $41.03 in pre-market trading.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) shares rose 8.5 percent to $8.68 in pre-market trading.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 7.5 percent to $7.47 in pre-market trading following Barron's report saying shares could have more upside.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 7.5 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) rose 7.1 percent to $20.58 in pre-market trading.
- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) rose 6.8 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 5.2 percent to $4.26 in pre-market trading after falling 4.26 percent on Friday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 5.1 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced presentation of 'positive' data from Phase 3 trials of XERAVA and multiple-ascending dose trial of TP-6076 at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s (IDSA) Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2018.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) rose 4.5 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after falling 3.47 percent on Friday.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) rose 3.9 percent to $107.52 in pre-market trading.'
- On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) shares rose 3.9 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from Sell to Neutral.
- Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) rose 2.8 percent to $19.30 in pre-market trading. Ensco and Rowan agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) rose 2.7 percent to $8.71 in pre-market trading. Ensco and Rowan agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 2.1 percent to $13.45 in pre-market trading. Barclays upgraded General Electric from Equal-Weight to Overweight
Losers
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) shares fell 8.3 percent to $11.07 in pre-market trading after rising 2.12 percent on Friday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 6.2 percent to $7.18 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 6.1 percent to $138.01 in pre-market trading.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares fell 5.3 percent to $5.51 in pre-market trading after rising 3.93 percent on Friday.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares fell 4 percent to $20.15 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 3.5 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after rising 21.00 percent on Friday.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 3.3 percent to $6.50 in pre-market after dropping 3.86 percent on Friday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 3.2 percent to $16.82 in pre-market trading.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 3.2 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) fell 3.2 percent to $42.57 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk from Buy to Neutral.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 3 percent to $17.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.83 percent on Friday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 2.9 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading. PiperJaffray downgraded iRobot from Overweight to Neutral.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 2.7 percent to $20.52 in pre-market trading. Jefferies downgraded Vodafone from Buy to Hold.
