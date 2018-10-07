IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs, Batteries And Business Solutions

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) will issue 16 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. With a portfolio acquired from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), the biotech firm develops allogeneic CAR-T therapies for cancer.

Livent Corp. (LTHM) will issue 20 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Philadelphia-based subsidiary of FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) produces polymers, greases and lithium compounds for electric-vehicle batteries.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) will issue 8.3 million shares between $14 and 16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in New Jersey, the 32-year-old biotech company sells generic drugs and is developing two branded therapies.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) will issue 4.67 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. The California pharmaceutical firm develops treatments for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) will issue 15.5 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Since its 2006 founding, Anaplan has offered cloud-based modeling technology for financial, sales, supply chain, marketing and IT planning.

