Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Vaxart Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.71 percent to 26,638.09 while the NASDAQ declined 1.24 percent to 7,925.72. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65 percent to 2,906.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Thursday, the financial shares rose 0.89 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MBTF) up 5 percent, and Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: SBT) up 5 percent.

In trading on Thursday, communication services shares fell 1.55 percent.

Top Headline

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Constellation Brands posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share on sales of $2.3 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.60 per share on sales of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands raised its FY19 adjusted earnings guidance to $9.60-$9.75 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares shot up 86 percent to $5.50. The company earlier announced it will present new data from a Phase 2 study which showed its oral tabled vaccine provided 39% reduction in flu illness.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) got a boost, shooting up 41 percent to $2.18 after the company earlier reported record Q3 bookings of $9.5 million.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares were also up, gaining 19 percent to $6.52 after the company announced Wednesday afternoon it has appointed a Special Committee to review strategic alternatives. The company said it's received interest from "multiple parties," including company chairman Leonard Riggio, who has pledged to vote his shares in favor of any transaction the special committee recommends.

Equities Trading DOWN

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares dropped 49 percent to $1.49 after the company reported $3.5 million NIH grant award for Alzheimer's study. The company sees Phase II study initiation for Alzheimer's treatment in Q4'18.

Shares of Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) were down 35 percent to $2.41 after the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) was down, falling around 17 percent to $20.00 after the company lowered its third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance from 30-40 cents to 22-25 cents.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.28 percent to $75.43 while gold traded up 0.51 percent to $1,209.00.

Silver traded up 0.37 percent Thursday to $14.725, while copper fell 0.16 to $2.8295.

Eurozone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 1.11 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.4 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.49 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.36 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 1.44 percent while U.K. shares fell 1.18 percent.

Economics

Initial jobless claims fell 8,000 to 207,000 in the latest week. However, Economists were expecting a 213,000 reading.

U.S. factory orders rose 2.3 percent for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 2.1 percent gain.

Domestic supplies of natural gas climbed 98 billion cubic feet for the week ended September 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts projected a gain of 88 billion cubic foot.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.