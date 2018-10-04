26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 33.9 percent to $14.31 in pre-market trading after the company won a $100 million marine project in South Asia
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 25.9 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP). Hortonworks shareholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each Hortonworks share.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) rose 23.5 percent to $27.01 in pre-market trading. Cloudera disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 22.9 percent to $6.71 in pre-market trading after the company announced Wednesday afternoon it has appointed a Special Committee to review strategic alternatives. The company said it's received interest from "multiple parties," including company chairman Leonard Riggio, who has pledged to vote his shares in favor of any transaction the special committee recommends.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) rose 19.3 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 10.8 percent to $3.71 in pre-market trading.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 7 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 5.7 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after surging 37.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 5.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 4.7 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading. ICICI Bank named Sandeep Bakhshi as chief executive officer.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 3.9 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 41.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 2.6 percent to $43.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.20 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares fell 17.6 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging 200.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 14 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE: RTEC) fell 12 percent to $21.09 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance from 30-40 cents to 22-25 cents.
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) fell 8.8 percent to $14.75 in pre-market trading after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares fell 7.8 percent to $3.20 in pre-market after climbing 30.45 percent on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 8 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 31.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 7.4 percent to $145.28 in pre-market trading after announcing the company will offer a private placement of $400 million of convertible senior notes. The company sees third-quarter sales of $10 million-$10.5 million. The company highlighted its cash and cash equivalents stand between $117.5 million-$118 million as of Sept. 30. Long-term debt stands at $9 million-$9.5 million.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares fell 7.4 percent to $78.60 in pre-market trading. SYNNEX reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares fell 6.5 percent to $61.64 in pre-market trading.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 5.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 70.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) fell 5.8 percent to $1.45 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) fell 5.5 percent to $44.11 in pre-market trading.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 4.5 percent to $41.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) fell 4.1 percent to $18.15 in pre-market trading. Government Properties Income Trust has sold 24.9 million common shares of Select Income REIT at $18.25 per share.
