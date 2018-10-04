55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 70 percent to close at $3.40 on Wednesday after surging 158.77 percent on Tuesday.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) gained 41.2 percent to close at $21.18. Upwork priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 37.5 percent to close at $2.09 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA Fast Track designation for the development of AV-101 as a non-opioid treatment for neuropathic pain.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) rose 30.45 percent to close at $3.47 on Wednesday after gaining 13.19 percent on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) surged 18.67 percent to close at $2.67 after reporting positive 12-week follow-up data from the first U.S. patient implanted with a Neovasc Reducer. The patient reported improvement in walking abilities and decreased pain.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) shares rose 16.79 percent to close at $4.59.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 16.5 percent to close at $10.59.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares climbed 16.34 percent to close at $2.99.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 15.79 percent to close at $2.86.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) gained 15.62 percent to close at $8.81.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 14.94 percent to close at $23.54.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) climbed 14.04 percent to close at $18.20.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 13.72 percent to close at $6.30 on Wednesday after gaining 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 13.66 percent to close at $11.48.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) rose 13.62 percent to close at $2.42.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 13.51 percent to close at $156.83.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 13.03 percent to close at $33.91.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) climbed 12.5 percent to close at $3.06 on Wednesday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 12.26 percent to close at $2.38.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) surged 11.28 percent to close at $17.07.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares gained 11.16 percent to close at $7.17.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) gained 11.03 percent to close at $34.32 after the company reported the acquisition of a cloud solutions provider, Rant & Rave. The company also raised its FY18 sales forecast.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) gained 10.91 percent to close at $53.66 after Reuters reported Mattress Firm is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) rose 8.68 percent to close at $13.78 after the company reported the sale of Catawba, South Carolina paper and pulp mill for $300 million.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 7.96 percent to close at $14.37 after reporting a deal with Tencent for $317.6 million cash investment in the company.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares rose 7.86 percent to close at $4.53.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) rose 7.86 percent to close at $8.10.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 6.24 percent to close at $6.30 on Wednesday after falling 10.15 percent on Tuesday.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares surged 5.96 percent to close at $6.22.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) rose 5.68 percent to close at $8.00 on Wednesday after climbing 7.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) rose 5.59 percent to close at $47.24 on heavy volume. The company earlier offered preliminary results of buyback. The company will 'take up and purchase for cancellation ~138.7 million shares at a purchase price of $47 per share'.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) gained 5.45 percent to close at $19.15.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 3.85 percent to close at $1.62 after the company named Jill Soltau its new CEO.
Losers
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares dipped 50.98 percent to close at $1.75 on Wednesday after climbing 123.12 percent on Tuesday.
- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: IAM) dropped 35.41 percent to close at $6.4587.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) declined 31.92 percent to close at $8.85 on Wednesday after rising 46.34 percent on Tuesday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares fell 25 percent to close at $3.12 on Wednesday after surging 63.14 percent on Tuesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares declined 19.24 percent to close at $2.98.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) fell 16.67 percent to close at $3.90.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) dropped 15.87 percent to close at $13.89.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 15.52 percent to close at $7.84. Kala Pharma said it commenced an underwritten public offering of 7.50 million shares. Separately, the company said it closed its $110 million credit facility with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) dipped 15.49 percent to close at $1.80.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) dropped 15.31 percent to close at $5.09.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) dropped 13.71 percent to close at $10.52.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) declined 13.36 percent to close at $1.74.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) dropped 13.31 percent to close at $2.28 on Wednesday.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares fell 13.19 percent to close at $9.15.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 13.17 percent to close at $135.01. Acuity Brands posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares declined 11.6 percent to close at $10.52 after the Norsk Hydro Hydro alumina plant closed.
- Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) dipped 10.76 percent to close at $18.91.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) dropped 10.68 percent to close at $31.94.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares tumbled 10.09 percent to close at $2.94 on Wednesday.
- Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV) shares declined 9.85 percent to close at $9.70.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) shares fell 6.73 percent to close at $3.05.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares fell 3.4 percent to close at $9.38 after reporting a common stock offering.
