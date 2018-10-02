24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 33.3 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining 5.56 percent on Monday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 30.8 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after surging 39.84 percent on Monday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 23.2 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading. Omeros dipped 42.81 percent Monday after the company released additional data Monday from the company’s OMS721 clinical trial in renal disease.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) rose 16.9 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 65.01 percent on Monday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 13.5 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has sold two additional additive manufacturing systems to U.S. Armed Forces.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 10.5 percent to $0.37 in pre-market trading after signing a technology transfer and license agreement with SentrX Animal Care.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 8.7 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.56 percent on Monday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 6.9 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 6.7 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.14 percent on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 6.2 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 67.29 percent on Monday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.2 percent to $173.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.87 percent on Monday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares rose 4 percent to $16.36 in pre-market trading after declining 22.16 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 28.6 percent to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health priced its 15 million common share offering at $0.60 per share.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 22 percent to $34.83 in pre-market. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) fell 9.8 percent to $26.64 in pre-market trading.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 5.2 percent to $15.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.44 percent on Monday.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) fell 4.8 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.42 percent on Monday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 4.5 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading after reported an offering of common shares to holders of its outstanding convertible debentures.
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) shares fell 4.5 percent to $97.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.62 percent on Monday.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) fell 3.4 percent to $165.00 in pre-market trading.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 3.4 percent to $44.13 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 3 percent to $53.89 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Veoneer from Neutral to Sell.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 2.9 percent to $21.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.58 percent on Monday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 2.5 percent to $4.79 in pre-market trading after rising 1.87 percent on Monday.
