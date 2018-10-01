Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2.5%; iFresh Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.80 percent to 26,669.08 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.09 percent to 8,053.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.46 percent to 2,927.33.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday afternoon, the energy shares rose 1.42 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: UPL) up 14 percent, and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) up 8 percent.

In trading on Monday, real estate shares fell 0.47 percent.

Top Headline

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Cal-Maine posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $340.6 million. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $350.5 million.

Equities Trading UP

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares shot up 16 percent to $307.80. Independent Research upgraded Tesla from Sell to Hold.

Shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) got a boost, shooting up 22 percent to $2.71 after the company announced an agreement to distribute Hainan Chunguang products in the US.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were also up, gaining 14 percent to $163.76 after the company earlier reported its High Park Farms subsidiary received a cannabis sales license from Health Canada.

Equities Trading DOWN

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares dropped 56 percent to $5.67 after a Delaware court upheld Fresenius' termination of a merger with the company.

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) were down 50 percent to $26.12 after the company announced update clinical data for its AVR-RD-01 gene therapy in fabry disease. Patients' enzyme activity and viral copy numbers decreased over time, which has caused concern over the durability of benefit.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) was down, falling around 20 percent to $5.8550. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $10 to $5.50.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5 percent to $75.10 while gold traded down 0.30 percent to $1,192.60.

Silver traded down 1.34 percent Monday to $14.515, while copper fell 0.53 to $2.79.

Eurozone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.20 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.19 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.49 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.7754 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.24 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.19 percent.

Economics

The Markit manufacturing PMI came in at 55.60 for September, versus economists’ estimates for a reading of 55.60.

The ISM manufacturing index declined to 59.80 for September, versus prior reading of 61.30. However, economists were expecting a reading of 60.10.

U.S. construction spending rose 0.1 percent for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent increase.