20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares rose 20.8 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.65 percent on Friday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 15.3 percent to $6.17 in pre-market trading after surging 30.81 percent on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 15.2 percent to $305.10 in pre-market trading after falling 13.90 percent on Friday. Over the weekend, Elon Musk and the SEC settled fraud charges. Independent Research upgraded Tesla to Hold from Sell.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 10.6 percent to $158.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its High Park Farms subsidiary received sales license from Health Canada to sell cannabis under the access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 8.7 percent to $17.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.64 percent on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 8.5 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 40.22 percent on Friday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.4 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.97 percent on Friday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares rose 5.8 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares rose 5.8 percent to $19.95 in pre-market trading.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.2 percent to $6.11 in pre-market trading.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.2 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 5.2 percent to $22.65 in pre-market trading.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) rose 4.5 percent to $21.13 in pre-market trading after declining 5.25 percent on Friday.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 3.6 percent to $18.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 study of VK5211 met its primary endpoint.
Losers
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 11 percent to $6.50 in pre-market.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 9.8 percent to $40.03 in pre-market trading.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 6.8 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after declining 5.19 percent on Friday.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 3 percent to $46.89 in pre-market trading after reporting reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 2.6 percent to $30.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.22 percent on Friday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 2.6 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
