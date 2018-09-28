34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares jumped 98.7 percent to $4.89.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares rose 33.2 percent to $3.25.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 32.4 percent to $6.090 after climbing 52.32 percent on Thursday.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares gained 17.5 percent to $12.70 after the company earlier withdrew its plans for a public offering of common stock.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) rose 14.8 percent to $13.85.
- CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) climbed 14.4 percent to $1.475 after the company agreed to be acquired by Snapfish.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 13.6 percent to $11.58 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 11.5 percent to $3.3901 after the company disclosed that it has won up to $36 million in orders from Orocom for providing broadband connectivity in Peru.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) gained 11 percent to $3.73.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) rose 10.8 percent to $41.050. JP Morgan upgraded Blucora from Neutral to Overweight.
- Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) shares surged 10.2 percent to $42.30 after commencing offer to exchange.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 8.1 percent to $4.42 after dropping 7.88 percent on Thursday.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) gained 7.8 percent to $6.20 after the company received a $6.10 per share buyout offer from ArcLight Energy Partners.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 7 percent to $23.83 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 6.3 percent to $139.50 after surging 14.67 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares dipped 48.2 percent to $4.5500. Altimmune priced its 2.4 million unit offering at $5.00 per share.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 21.7 percent to $1.81 after dropping 63 percent on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit decided to terminate a collaboration and licensing agreement it had with Geron since 2014.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) fell 16.3 percent to $35.63. Progress Software reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares dipped 16.1 percent to $3.40. The company received FDA approval for its lower dose symjepi.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 15.8 percent to $2.40 after the company reported pricing of its $1.9 million registered offering.
- COOTEK CAYMAN ADR (NYSE: CTK) dropped 14.6 percent to $10.25. CooTek priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 13.6 percent to $24.5001 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 12.5 percent to $269.12. The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud in connection with what securities regulators said was “a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to take Tesla private.” Musk said in a statement reported by media outlets that the action is “unjustified” and that he has “always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors.”
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 11.9 percent to $3.70.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) fell 10.7 percent to $6.12 after reporting pricing of Class A common stock offering.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dropped 10.7 percent to $5.76 after the company filed registration statement for proposed rights offering to its shareholders.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) tumbled 10.2 percent to $6.875.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 10 percent to $37.05.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) dropped 9.5 percent to $33.8000 after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) dipped 9.5 percent to $6.2065 after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 7 percent to $13.95. Gristone Oncology priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares fell 6.9 percent to $12.5750. Wells Fargo downgraded Textainer Group from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) fell 6.4 percent to $8.04. Wells Fargo downgraded SEASPAN from Market Perform to Underperform.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) dropped 6.1 percent to $2.1708.
