30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2018 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares gained 46.4 percent to $14.495 after announcing positive Phase 2b results for its topical ocular reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares climbed 28.8 percent to $3.00 after the company late Tuesday won an agreement for global rights to develop CBD-infused drinks.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 19.6 percent to $9.53.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) shares gained 19.3 percent to $6.56 following Q4 results. Electromed posted Q4 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $8.2 million.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares surged 13.8 percent to $5.29.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 12.5 percent to $2.88 after announcing approval of a Premarket Approval Supplement (PMA-S) application for the Obalon Touch™ Inflation System.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) surged 11.4 percent to $3.04.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 9.3 percent to $22.575. Vanda Pharmaceuticals will replace Inogen in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, October 1.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) rose 9.3 percent to $63.39 after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $68 price target.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 8.4 percent to $3.415.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 6.8 percent to $7.07. Oppenheimer upgraded GoPro from Perform to Outperform.
  • Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) rose 5.4 percent to $48.72 following Bloomberg report that the founder Is reaching out to PE firms related to a possible deal.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) rose 5.2 percent to $135.74 after the company earlier announced it will acquire Syntimmune for $400 million up front and up to $800 million in potential milestones.
  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 4.3 percent to $2.70 after the company received a 10-year extension of three Exclusive Exploitation Authorizations under the Etame PSC.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 3.8 percent to $7.4201 after announcing the signing of an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of COPIKTRA in China. The company will receive an upfront payment of $15 million and will be eligible for up to $30 million in milestones.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 3.4 percent to $47.56 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) shares fell 24.3 percent to $3.975.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares dipped 15.5 percent to $3.00. Digital Ally priced its 2.4 million share offering at $3.05 per share.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares declined 13.2 percent to $13.02. Entasis Therapeutics priced its upsized offering of 5 million shares at $15, below the estimated price range of $16 to $18.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares fell 9.7 percent to $3.30.
  • Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) shares declined 9.6 percent to $3.075 after the company lowered its forecast for international drilling utilization.
  • Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) dropped 9.2 percent to $2.57. Garrett Motion Inc. will replace Aceto in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, October 2.
  • PolarityTE, Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 8.6 percent to $19.30 as traders circulate negative comments from Capitol Forum. The firm said PolarityTE's form 483 raised issues with SkinTE processing.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares declined 8.5 percent to $5.05.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) shares fell 8.2 percent to $42.61 after the company missed Q1 earnings estimates.
  • Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) fell 8 percent to $18.81 after reporting a 4 million ADS offering.
  • Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) dropped 7.9 percent to $29.80. The company late Tuesday reaffirmed Q3 sales guidance, which was near the lower end of estimates.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) dropped 6.6 percent to $27.80. Actuant posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) fell 5.3 percent to $201.8205. Cintas reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY19 guidance.
  • CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 4.3 percent to $61.88. CyrusOne priced its 8 million shares offering at $62 per share.

