30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 52.3 percent to $0.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a distribution, license and supply agreement with Knight therapeutics for Mytesi.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 21.5 percent to $4.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 13.7 percent to $113.10 after declining 19.11 percent on Monday. Tilray disclosed that it has successfully exported medical cannabis from Canada To Australia.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 11.3 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.70 percent on Monday.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) rose 11.1 percent to $0.70 in pre-market trading following Amarin's positive trial outcome for Vascepa; Matinas' MAT9001 showed clinical superiority to Vascepa in a 2015 study.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 10.1 percent to $4.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 35.61 percent on Monday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 7.4 percent to $6.66 in pre-market trading after surging 13.55 percent on Monday.
- Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) rose 5.3 percent to $71.72 in pre-market trading after falling 6.62 percent on Monday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 5.3 percent to $81.95 in pre-market trading.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) rose 4.8 percent to $56.89 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its third quarter.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 4.2 percent to $29.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 284.34 percent on Monday.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 4.5 percent to $34.48 in pre-market trading.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) shares rose 4.5 percent to $6.77 in pre-market.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) rose 3.3 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.44 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares fell 32.4 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update regarding UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board advised the company that interim analysis of overall response rate could not be conducted, as data were not sufficiently mature to conduct analysis.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (NASDAQ: OPNT) fell 15.6 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares fell 8.3 percent to $3.11 in pre-market after surging 68.69 percent on Monday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 7.7 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.34 percent on Monday.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) fell 7.7 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
- Ashford Inc (NYSE: AINC) fell 6.7 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a $20 million common stock offering.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 5.6 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.68 percent on Monday.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) shares fell 5.3 percent to $10.82 in pre-market trading.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares fell 5.2 percent to $32.16 in pre-market trading.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) fell 5.1 percent to $219.87 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYL) fell 4.6 percent to $8.46 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.63 percent on Monday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 4.5 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after declining 3.90 percent on Monday.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 4 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 3.9 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a 2 million share common stock offering and 3 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares fell 3 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of $1.5 billion of common stock and 15,000,000 depositary shares.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) fell 2.1 percent to $65.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Versace for total enterprise value of $2.12 billion.
