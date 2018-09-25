A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for July and the FHFA house price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board consumer confidence index for September and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 73 points to 26,683, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 7.25 points to 2,932.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 10.5 points to 7,596.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.03 percent to trade at $82.04 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.65 percent to trade at $72.55 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.26 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.52 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.35 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.44 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.37 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.29 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.62 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.58 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.96 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Aegis Capital downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Buy to Hold.

Pandora shares rose 0.89 percent to $9.06 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News