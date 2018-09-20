42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares climbed 285.48 percent to close at $16.46 on Wednesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 54.96 percent to close at $4.37 on Wednesday after surging 22.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares surged 52.44 percent to close at $6.25 on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Takeda for joint development of CD38-targeted ETB for multiple myeloma treatment.
- Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) rose 46.32 percent to close at $2.78 after the company agreed to be acquired by Prosegur for $2.85 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares climbed 38.12 percent to close at $214.06 after climbing 28.95 percent on Tuesday.
- X FINANCIAL (NYSE: XYF) shares rose 26 percent to close at $11.97. X Financial priced its IPO at $9.50 per ADS.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 19.86 percent to close at $1.69.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares gained 19.11 percent to close at $2.68.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) climbed 18.39 percent to close at $7.08 on Wednesday.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE: EDN) gained 18.34 percent to close at $25.17.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 16.91 percent to close at $20.12.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares gained 16.7 percent to close at $6.85.
- BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE: BFR) gained 15.64 percent to close at $11.09.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 15.59 percent to close at $6.60 on Wednesday.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) shares climbed 15.28 percent to close at $4.98.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) gained 14.78 percent to close at $31.07.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares rose 13.81 percent to close at $5.85.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) climbed 13.66 percent to close at $13.98 on Wednesday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) rose 13.32 percent to close at $4.51 on Wednesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 13.16 percent to close at $4.30.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 11.03 percent to close at $2.92 after gaining 3.54 percent on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Mechel from Sell to Neutral.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) gained 10.86 percent to close at $12.86.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 10.19 percent to close at $11.57. Baird initiated coverage on Surface Oncology with an Outperform rating.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 9.78 percent to close at $12.69 on Wednesday after surging 13.56 percent on Tuesday.
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 9.59 percent to close at $4.00.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 8.96 percent to close at $13.50.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares climbed 7.44 percent to close at $4.19.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares rose 4.57 percent to close at $2.06 after the company reported a five-year extended and amended $275 million credit agreement.
Losers
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) shares dipped 29.71 percent to close at $4.78 on Wednesday.
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) shares declined 22.9 percent to close at $0.3306.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) shares fell 13.5 percent to close at $17.05.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares dropped 13.39 percent to close at $55.58 on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares fell 13.2 percent to close at $10.59 on Wednesday.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) dipped 12.76 percent to close at $6.63 on Wednesday.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) dropped 11.96 percent to close at $16.12.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 11.89 percent to close at $14.38 on Wednesday.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares dipped 10.55 percent to close at $4.24.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) fell 10.44 percent to close at $7.81.
- Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares fell 10.36 percent to close at $12.55 on Wednesday.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares tumbled 10.26 percent to close at $8.75 on Wednesday.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares dropped 8.03 percent to close at $207.99.
- EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) fell 4.23 percent to close at $25.13 after reporting an offering of 6.022 million shares.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.