33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2018 12:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares jumped 77.8 percent to $7.29 after the company announced an agreement with Takeda for joint development of CD38-targeted ETB for multiple myeloma treatment.
  • X FINANCIAL (NYSE: XYF) shares gained 73.7 percent to $16.50. X Financial priced its IPO at $9.50 per ADS.
  • Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares jumped 50 percent to $6.40.
  • Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) gained 46.3 percent to $2.78 after the company agreed to be acquired by Prosegur for $2.85 per share.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 31.2 percent to $203.39 after climbing 28.95 percent on Tuesday.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 27.7 percent to $3.60 after surging 22.61 percent on Tuesday.
  • Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 15.2 percent to $19.83.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 14.8 percent to $1.62.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares climbed 14.4 percent to $5.88.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 13 percent to $13.06 after surging 13.56 percent on Tuesday.
  • Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) climbed 10.7 percent to $13.72.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares gained 8.7 percent to $2.857 after gaining 3.54 percent on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Mechel from Sell to Neutral.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose 8.5 percent to $29.35.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) climbed 8.5 percent to $12.58.
  • EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 8.2 percent to $3.95.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares climbed 8 percent to $6.34.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 7.6 percent to $4.19.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 7.3 percent to $11.26. Baird initiated coverage on Surface Oncology with an Outperform rating.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares rose 6.5 percent to $2.0967 after the company reported a five-year extended and amended $275 million credit agreement.
  • 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) rose 6 percent to $5.24 after surging 8.08 percent on Tuesday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) shares tumbled 26.5 percent to $5.00.
  • Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) shares dipped 20.4 percent to $0.3416.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares fell 13.2 percent to $55.72 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) dropped 11 percent to $4.76.
  • Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dipped 9.6 percent to $7.88.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $1.895.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 9 percent to $16.6601.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) dropped 7.7 percent to $3.2599.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) shares tumbled 7.3 percent to $18.28.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 7.2 percent to $58.41 after dropping 5.21 percent on Tuesday.
  • Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares declined 7.1 percent to $210.280.
  • EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) fell 5.3 percent to $24.86 after reporting an offering of 6.022 million shares.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 3.8 percent to $5.4099. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nokia from Neutral to Underperform.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

