A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Housing Starts, Current Account Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade. Data on housing starts for August and the current account report for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 point to 26,273.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded declined 2 points to 2,909.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 1.5 point to 7,523.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.18 percent to trade at $78.89 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.07 percent to trade at $69.80 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.12 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.06 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.19 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.30 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.29 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.08 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.19 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.14 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dipped 0.45 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Hold to Buy.

E*TRADE Financial shares rose 1.13 percent to $54.37 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News