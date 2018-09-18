22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 135.8 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading after announcing top-line results from Phase 2 study of VK2809. The study achieved primary endpoint.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) shares rose 21.9 percent to $0.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported acceptance into the National Institutes of Health Commercialization Accelerator Program.
- Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NXEO) shares rose 14.9 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) announced plans to acquire Nexeo in a cash and stock transaction valued at $11.65 per share.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 12.5 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading following reports Natura and other parties recently approached the company regarding a takeover.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 8.5 percent to $130.33 in pre-market trading after receiving approval from U.S. Govt. to import a medical cannabis study drug for a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 7.3 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 41.08 percent on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 7 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading after surging 44.65 percent on Monday.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 6.1 percent to $49.25 in pre-market trading after declining 11.56 percent on Monday.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares rose 5.2 percent to $24.40 in pre-market trading.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) rose 4.7 percent to $25.25 in pre-market trading.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 4.2 percent to $19 in pre-market trading.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) rose 4.1 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) fell 11.3 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading. Paul Singer's Elliott Management backed away from $160 per share bid for Athenahealth, the NY Post reported.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) fell 6.4 percent to $700.00 in pre-market trading. AutoZone posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) shares fell 6.2 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 5.5 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading after announcing a secondary offering of 3 million shares of common stock.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares fell 4.7 percent to $29.52 in pre-market after declining 2.33 percent on Monday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 4.6 percent to $46.90 in pre-market trading. Oracle reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced it was adding $12 billion to its buyback plan.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) fell 4.6 percent to $26.25 in pre-market trading.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) shares fell 4.3 percent to $42.25 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year forecast.
- argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares fell 3.5 percent to $90.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed $300 million offering of American Depositary Shares.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 2 percent to $250.79 in pre-market trading. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its forst quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company raised its FY19 earnings outlook and reaffirmed FY19 sales growth of 9 percent.
