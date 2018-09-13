A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Inflation Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Consumer Price Index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Jackson, Mississippi at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 23 points to 26,039.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2.25 points to 2,891.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 10.5 points to 7,497.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $79.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 1.49 percent to trade at $69.32 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.01 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.35 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.44 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.17 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.96 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.54 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.15 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.81 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Pivotal Research upgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Sell to Hold.
Snap shares rose 0.76 percent to $9.27 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Fred's (NASDAQ: FRED) reported a Q2 loss of $0.62 per share on sales of $419.658 million.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported a $16 billion accelerated buyback plan.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) disclosed a common stock offering. No size of the offering was disclosed.
