30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares climbed 56.6 percent to $2.5600 after Walgreens announced it will buy the pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 185 Fred's stores for $165 million.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) gained 13.1 percent to $5.80.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares climbed 11.8 percent to $23.65. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI Holdings with an Overweight rating and a $28 price target.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares gained 11.2 percent to $3.0801.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 10.6 percent to $5.475 after the company earlier announced its Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc has received $140 million in royalty-based financing to support the commercialization of ZTlido pain medication.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.8 percent to $85.5050. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. signed a supply agreement to provide dried cannabis to Tilray Canada Ltd.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) gained 8.9 percent to $2.94.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) climbed 8.8 percent to $3.33.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares gained 7.2 percent to $5.51.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) jumped 7.1 percent to $0.7174 after the company received a $6.7 million grant for the development of a Nalmefene implant intended for opioid addiction treatment.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) shares climbed 6.7 percent to $40.70.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 6.3 percent to $6.3964.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) gained 6.3 percent to $18.02 after the FDA accepted radiographic progression free survival as an appropriate alternative endpoint for a trial of Lu-PSMA-617 in prostate cancer patients.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares surged 6.1 percent to $11.73 after reporting a licensing deal with iQiyi.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) gained 6 percent to $1.23 after the company received a total of $15.8 million in air pollution control contracts from customers in the US and China.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 5.4 percent to $64.34. BTIG Research assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) gained 5.3 percent to $49.20. Wells Fargo upgraded Foot Locker from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) rose 5.2 percent to $42.245. Longbow Research upgraded Kennametal from Neutral to Buy.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) gained 5.2 percent to $70.29. Weight Watchers International will replace KLX Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400 on September 18, 2018.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dropped 17.2 percent to $22.83 after earlier report that it has lost an patent court appeal ruling regarding the drug Ampyra, affirming a trial ruling in favor of Teva and Mylan.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares fell 16.7 percent to $3.1247 after announcing a proposed $8 million offering.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) shares declined 12.3 percent to $3.2025. KLX Energy Services Holdings will replace FTD Companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 18, 2018.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) dropped 10.8 percent to $81.95 after the company announced plans to acquire Engility Holdings for $2.5 billion in an all-stock transaction.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) fell 10.6 percent to $16.43 after the company on Friday announced it will re-evaluate a proposed merger between IK Healthcare Investment Limited and IK Healthcare Merger Limited.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares fell 9.2 percent to $5.66.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 9 percent to $28.54. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huazhu Group from Buy to Hold.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares fell 7.8 percent to $3.30.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) dipped 7.6 percent to $72.20.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $11.725.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) shares fell 7 percent to $13.26 after the company’s board determined that Staples offer constitutes a "superior proposal" to S.P. Richards transaction.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.