22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 6.6 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading after falling 10.78 percent on Friday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) rose 6.2 percent to $4.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.76 percent on Friday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares rose 6.1 percent to $14.79 in pre-market.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 6.1 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.47 percent on Friday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.9 percent to $82.50 in pre-market trading. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. signed a supply agreement to provide dried cannabis to Tilray Canada Ltd.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 5.3 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 5 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 5 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.26 percent on Friday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares rose 5 percent to $414.96 in pre-market trading.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 4.6 percent to $31.64 in pre-market trading.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares rose 3.9 percent to $25.91 in pre-market trading after declining 3.14 percent on Monday.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares rose 3.8 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 3.6 percent to $32.18 in pre-market trading after declining 6.84 percent on Friday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares rose 3 percent to $129.88 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc upgraded RH from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.9 percent to $270.73 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.30 percent on Friday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 2.9 percent to $53 after climbing 1.70 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares fell 5.9 percent to $66.32 in pre-market trading.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) fell 3.8 percent to $45.06 in pre-market trading.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 3.5 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) fell 3.2 percent to $19.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported the termination of Chief Investment Officer John Stetson following a recent SEC complaint against him.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 2.6 percent to $4.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.40 percent on Friday.
